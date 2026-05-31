LAGOS, Nigeria (AFP) -- Nigerian opposition leader Peter Obi will stand as a candidate in the country's next presidential election, setting up a rematch of the three-way contest that defined the last poll.

The former two-term governor of southeastern Anambra state was named as the candidate by an upstart political party Nigeria Democratic Congress Saturday. The party officially registered in February.

"No nation can thrive when citizens can no longer sleep with their eyes closed," Obi said after accepting his nomination, referring to Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress nominated President Bola Tinubu for reelection after he won more than 10 million votes in the party's primary.

Widespread discontent with Tinubu's economic reforms that marked much of his first term, which the government and analysts say have revived the economy and attracted investors, as well as worsening security, may hamper his bid for reelection.

But the opposition is in disarray and the disunity among them may just hand Tinubu an easy victory.

The emergence of Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, as the candidate of the African Democratic Congress sets the stage for a three-way contest that could split the opposition vote and boost Tinubu's bid for a second four-year term.

Tinubu won the 2023 poll with 36.6 percent of the vote. Abubakar took 29 percent and Obi 25 percent, riding on the back of his social media-driven Obidient Movement.

The former governor of Kano state in northern Nigeria, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who won just over six percent, is expected to be named as Obi's running mate, according to local media.

The three Tinubu challengers initially banded together in an ADC-led coalition.

The wheels came off the idea of a united opposition a few weeks ago, when Obi and Kwankwaso switched parties to join the NDC, as their supporters rallied around what they have dubbed the "OK" movement.