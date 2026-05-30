South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Saturday highlighted Seoul's drive to strengthen its own defense capabilities while deepening its alliance with the United States, amid evolving North Korean threats and uncertainties from Middle East tensions.

Speaking at a defense forum in Singapore, Ahn said the North's closer alignment with Russia and its growing combat experience from the war in Ukraine pose a new threat to security not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the Indo-Pacific.

"The North's military buildup and its advancement of nuclear and missile capabilities are adding to instability across the entire Indo-Pacific region ... The developments on the Korean Peninsula clearly act as a key variable in global security," Ahn said in a speech to the Asian Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

"The Republic of Korea will continue its efforts to strengthen self-reliant defense capabilities in tandem with enhancing the alliance (with the United States)," Ahn said, calling South Korea by its official name.

While maintaining a strong joint defense posture with the US, South Korea's military is working to boost capabilities by advancing its three-axis defense system and strengthening US extended deterrence, the minister said.

The three-axis deterrence system against North Korea comprises the KAMD multilayered missile shield system, the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation system.

Extended deterrence refers to the US commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to defend its allies.

As part of efforts to respond to the changing warfare paradigm, Ahn said South Korea is building a "smart military" using artificial intelligence-based systems and drone and anti-drone defense systems.

"Through these efforts, we will play a more leading role in the defense of the Korean Peninsula," Ahn added.

At the same time, Ahn also reaffirmed Seoul's continued efforts toward dialogue with Pyongyang, saying that "the most reliable security comes with peace that does not need war."

"While maintaining robust deterrence against North Korean threats, we will pursue our peaceful coexistence policy through dialogue between the two Koreas," he said.

The minister also reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to helping ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz that remains choked off amid the US-Iran war.

"The government of the Republic of Korea places great importance on guaranteeing freedom of navigation on key sea lanes in accordance with international law," he said.

"We are actively reviewing practical measures for us to contribute to these efforts, based on our domestic legal requirements and other factors," Ahn said. (Yonhap)