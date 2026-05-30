South Korea has delivered its position to the United States over the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander's recent controversial remarks that likened South Korea to a "dagger" in Asia, according to presidential officials Saturday.

In a recent podcast interview hosted by the U.S. Army War College, Brunson described South Korea as "the dagger in the heart of Asia," prompting criticism from the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, which said the remarks "crossed the line."

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, the defense ministry and the foreign ministry have delivered the country's position over the remarks through respective diplomatic and security channels, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Although a Cheong Wa Dae official declined to elaborate on the government's position regarding Bruson's remarks, security watchers say the message was likely that of regret.

"(We) are aware of Commander Brunson's recent public remarks, and there are communications between South Korea and the United States on various pending issues at various levels," the official said.

Earlier in the day at a security forum in Singapore, Brunson said his remarks were aimed at describing his troops' operating environment in the region.

"What I said was trying to describe the operating environment because what's incredibly important ... is about being able to describe the environment where we're working in," he said during a session of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

In the past, Brunson highlighted the strategic value of South Korea in overcoming geographic constraints in the broader Indo-Pacific, describing the Asian ally last year as a "fixed aircraft carrier" in the region. (Yonhap)