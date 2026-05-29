A Seoul court on Friday granted an arrest warrant for a man charged with stabbing two other men at an office in western Seoul earlier this week.

Following an arrest warrant hearing held earlier in the day, the Seoul Southern District Court approved the warrant for the suspect, an employee of a partner company, citing risk of flight.

The suspect, in his 60s, stabbed two LG Electronics employees – one in his 50s and the other in his 40s – on the second floor of the company's business center in Gangseo Ward on Wednesday.

Both victims were taken to hospitals with injuries to their arms and ribs, but neither was in life-threatening condition.

Upon arriving at the court for the hearing, the suspect said he feels sorry for the victims but said he committed the crime out of sudden anger after being notified of his dismissal, saying the partner firm management system at LG Electronics is "problematic."

In a statement, LG Electronics dismissed the suspect's claim, saying the company had only requested the suspect to be reassigned to a different duty and that the transition would not have affected his employment status. It also said signs of workplace harassment involving the suspect have not been found so far.