Girl group launches new storyline while teaming up with G-Dragon, Ty Dolla $ign and Becky G

Aespa returned Thursday with its second full-length album, "Lemonade," an 11-track release that broadens the group's musical palette while launching a new chapter in its fictional universe.

The album has two lead tracks — "Lemonade" and prerelease single "WDA (Whole Different Animal)" — and features collaborations with G-Dragon, Ty Dolla $ign and Becky G.

"These two tracks mark the beginning of a new storyline for us," Karina said during a showcase in Seoul on Thursday. "People often describe Aespa's music as having a 'metallic' flavor, but this time we've come back with something more like a sour flavor. I think it's an album that can make this summer feel cooler and more refreshing."

The members described the album's genre-spanning track list as one of its biggest strengths.

"Since it's a full-length album, we wanted each song to show a different side of Aespa," Winter said. "There are powerful and weighty songs, but also witty and energetic tracks. I think it will be an album where people can enjoy Aespa in many different ways."

"WDA" showcases a darker and more powerful side of the group. Karina described the song as a hip-hop-based dance track representing a transcendent being while foreshadowing the third season of Aespa's universe.

The track also features G-Dragon, a collaboration that Karina said had been envisioned from the demo stage.

"When we first received the demo, we already had a featured artist in mind," she said. "The part he participated in was one we were particularly excited about, and he brought it to life in such a cool way that the song became even better."

In contrast, "Lemonade" takes on a lighter and more playful tone. Winter said the song was inspired by the saying about making lemonade when life gives you lemons.

"It expresses the idea that no matter how dangerous or confusing a situation may be, we can overcome it in our own refreshing way," she said. "It's one of the songs that best showcases Aespa's sense of wit."

Karina said the song's central message reflects the group's desire to deliver positive energy.

"We call all the trials and pain that come to us lemons," she said. "The message is that we should turn them into delicious lemonade and drink them. More than any particular achievement, I hope people gain energy from our songs."

Beyond the title tracks, Aespa spotlighted several B-sides that demonstrate the album's wider musical range.

"Shakin'" is one of the group's signature "metallic" tracks, featuring an addictive hook and a bold message about shaking up another person's world. "Switchblade," featuring Ty Dolla $ign, is an electro-dance track that compares a person's adaptability to a folding knife.

"It contains both flexibility and strength at the same time," Winter said. "I thought that matched Aespa's metallic charm well."

The album also includes "Roll," which Ningning described as a playful track with a summery feel.

"The lyrics contain cute but fierce emotions toward a former lover in a witty way," she said, adding that the members experimented with different vocal styles while recording the song.

A special digital version of "Lemonade" featuring Becky G is included as the album's 11th track. Karina said the singer's powerful rap blended naturally with the members' vocals and brought a different energy to the track.

Despite exploring a broader range of sounds, the members said maintaining Aespa's identity remained a priority throughout the album-making process.

"We debuted with a universe and concept," Giselle said. "We work with our company and A&R team when selecting songs and try to choose tracks that suit us and our voices as much as possible."

Aespa is set to launch its third world tour, "Synk : Complaexity," in Seoul on Aug. 7-8 before heading to cities around the world. The group is also preparing to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago later that month, where Giselle hinted that fans can expect performances of several songs from the new album.