Aespa will launch an international tour with 25 stops, the group's label SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Under the title “Synk: _ae-_,” the tour will kick off Aug. 7. with two shows in Seoul. After a visit to Taipei, the group will fly around Latin and North America for the remainder of 2026. In January next year, aespa will tour Europe showcasing new material from its second album, “Lemonade,” which will be released on May 29.

Meanwhile, the four members will perform at Tokyo Dome this weekend. The show will be part of their first “dome tour” in the country and takes place two weeks after their show at Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

Before launching the international tour, aespa will make its festival debut at Lollapalooza Chicago, which runs from July 30 to Aug. 2.