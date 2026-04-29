Italian luxury house Gucci has tapped Ningning of K-pop group Aespa as its newest global brand ambassador, it announced Wednesday, releasing a pair of portraits to mark the appointment.

Ningning has earned recognition for her commanding stage presence, vocal range and distinct artistic identity, establishing herself as one of the defining performers of her generation. As part of Aespa, she helped earn group of the year at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Her creative output and international reach have built a close rapport with fans worldwide, the brand said.

"It is a true honor and thrill to be named a Gucci global brand ambassador, a house with more than 100 years of craftsmanship behind it," Ningning said in a statement. "I've been drawn to Gucci since I was young, and the idea that I now get to help carry the house's style to a new generation and to people with all kinds of tastes still doesn't quite feel real."

The singer is no stranger to the label. She has worn Gucci on red carpets and in photo shoots, putting her own spin on the house codes, and attended the Gucci Primavera fashion show in Milan in February.

As global brand ambassador, Ningning will take part in a range of house projects, deepening the connection between Gucci and audiences around the world.