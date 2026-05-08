Aespa will release a prerelease single featuring G-Dragon ahead of the group’s upcoming second LP, “Lemonade.”

According to SM Entertainment, Aespa will unveil the prerelease track “WDA (Whole Different Animal” on May 11 at 6 p.m., ahead of the release of “Lemonade” on May 29 at 1 p.m.

The upcoming song is a hip-hop based dance track that will combine heavy synth bass and powerful hooks, while lyrics reflecting the group’s growth are expected to introduce a new chapter in Aespa’s expanding fictional universe.

SM added that G-Dragon participated as a featured artist on the track and also contributed to writing his own rap verse, raising anticipation for the collaboration between the veteran artist and the four-member girl group.

At midnight Thursday, Aespa also released a teaser for the “WDA” music video through the group’s official YouTube channel, showcasing the members in a mysterious atmosphere with a darker and more intense visual concept.

“Lemonade” will consist of 10 tracks spanning various genres, including the prerelease double title track “WDA (Whole Different Animal).” The album is expected to further highlight both the group’s evolving narrative universe and musical growth. “Lemonade” will also be the group’s first LP in about two years, since “Armageddon” in May 2024.

The album is currently available for preorder through online and offline music retailers.