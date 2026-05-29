Paris Baguette said Friday it obtained official halal certification in Indonesia from the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency, accelerating its expansion in the Southeast Asian market.

Halal certification is an internationally recognized quality assurance system that verifies products comply with Islamic dietary laws and meet standards for ingredients, hygiene, production and distribution. In the food sector, certification requires compliance throughout the entire process from manufacturing and storage to distribution, with strict controls to prevent mixing with non-halal products.

The certification covers the company’s entire menu, including bread, pastries, cakes, hot meals and beverages. Paris Baguette said it met halal standards across its ingredient supply chain, production facilities and store operations throughout Indonesia.

The certification is particularly significant as Indonesia is a key hub in the global halal market, with about 240 million Muslims, the largest Muslim population of any country in the world.

Paris Baguette also obtained official halal certification from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore for all of its stores in Singapore in February. Last year, the company completed a 12,900-square-meter halal-certified production center in Johor, Malaysia, establishing a Southeast Asian halal operating system spanning production, distribution and retail operations.

A Paris Baguette official said the certification is part of the company’s global strategy to grow as an inclusive brand that respects diverse cultures.

“We will continue strengthening products and services tailored to local lifestyles and cultural characteristics while expanding our global customer base,” the official said.