Samsung Epis Holdings, the holding company of biosimilar drug developer Samsung Bioepis, said Friday it has established a research and development center in China as part of efforts to strengthen its new drug development capabilities.

According to the biotech company, it recently set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Samsung Bioepis China, in Beijing’s Changping district as its first overseas R&D foothold.

Samsung Epis Holdings, which was launched in November, noted that the establishment of the new China R&D center marks the company’s commitment to securing antibody-drug conjugate platform technologies and next-generation drug development capabilities.

The new R&D center is located in Changping — home to the Zhongguancun Life Science Park, one of China’s major biotech clusters. Samsung Epis Holdings underscored that the area is also close to top Chinese universities, Peking University and Tsinghua University, offering access to a strong research ecosystem and talent pool.

The Samsung Bioepis China R&D Center is slated to open in June and will operate as a locally specialized research organization with staff members recruited in China

"The establishment of the China R&D center represents the company’s proactive global expansion strategy to strengthen its R&D competitiveness," said Kim Kyung-ah, CEO of Samsung Epis Holdings.

“By actively leveraging China’s outstanding talent and technological infrastructure that have been rapidly emerging in the ADC sector, we will further reinforce our capabilities in developing next-generation biopharmaceuticals."