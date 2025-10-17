Samsung Biologics on Friday announced the spinoff of its biosimilar operations into a new holding entity, a move to separate the unit from its contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO, business to streamline operations and resolve potential conflicts of interest.

According to Samsung Group’s biotech arm, the proposed split was approved by 99.9 percent of votes cast at a general shareholders’ meeting on Friday, which was attended by 93 percent of all voting shareholders.

The decision paves the way for the establishment of a new holding company, Samsung Epis Holdings, which will assume full ownership of the biosimilar unit, Samsung Bioepis. The new entity will be led by Samsung Bioepis CEO Kim Kyung-Ah.

The separation will enable each unit to strengthen its independent decision-making structure, enhance business competitiveness and ultimately increase shareholder value, Samsung Biologics explained.

Under the agreement, shareholders will receive shares in both Samsung Biologics and the new holding company in a 0.65 to 0.35 ratio, respectively. The spinoff will take effect on Nov. 1, with trading suspended from Oct. 30 to Nov. 21. Both entities are set to be relisted on the Korea Exchange on Nov. 24.

“The structural reorganization of the CDMO and biosimilar businesses will enable the transparent valuation of each unit in the capital markets,” said CEO John Rim. “Our focus will be on strengthening core competitiveness to maximize shareholder value.”

The company also noted that the restructuring addresses long-standing worries over conflicts of interest, as global pharmaceutical firms had previously questioned entrusting proprietary drug data to a CDMO that also owned a biosimilar subsidiary.

The move, therefore, positions Samsung Biologics as a standalone CDMO provider, enabling its global scale capacity and advancement in next-generation biomanufacturing technologies such as antibody-drug conjugates, adeno-associated viruses and prefilled syringes.

Meanwhile, Samsung Epis Holdings plans to launch a new research and development-focused subsidiary, separate from Samsung Bioepis, aimed at developing platform technologies, advancing drug candidates and licensing them out globally.