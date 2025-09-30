Samsung Biologics said Tuesday it will operate its first independent booth at Bio Japan 2025, Asia’s largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical exhibition, as the Korean contract drug manufacturer seeks to expand its client base beyond the world’s top 20 drugmakers.

The company opened a sales office in Tokyo earlier this year to bolster its presence in Asia, after having previously established a US office.

Bio Japan, launched in 1986 by the Japan Bioindustry Association, runs Oct. 8-10 in Yokohama. This year’s event is expected to draw 1,139 companies and more than 18,000 participants for business meetings.

Samsung Biologics, which has attended the exhibition since 2023, said it will deepen its share among the world's top 20 drugmakers while expanding outreach to the top 40.

The company said it will highlight its manufacturing capacity of 784,000 liters, including its newly launched fifth plant, and its ability to handle multiple modalities, such as antibody-drug conjugates. With Asia’s biopharma market growing quickly, Samsung Biologics said it will emphasize its one-stop contract development and manufacturing services, supported by its facility dedicated to antibody-drug conjugates that began operations in March.

On the opening day, Executive Vice President James Choi and Kevin Sharp will give a presentation on “strategic outsourcing for supply chain resilience and integrating development and manufacturing for diverse biologic modalities,” underlining the firm’s pitch to strengthen global competitiveness.

In July, Samsung Biologics joined Interphex Week Tokyo 2025, another major industry convention to broaden engagement with potential clients in Japan.