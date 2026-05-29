Korean software firm targets global manufacturers seeking autonomous procurement solutions

Korean supply chain management software provider Emro is stepping up its expansion in North America and Europe as growing geopolitical uncertainty, reshoring trends and supply chain disruptions drive demand for AI-powered procurement solutions.

The company said Friday its AI-based supplier relationship management platform, Caidentia, drew strong interest at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026, one of the world's largest supply chain conferences, held in Orlando and Barcelona in May.

Developed jointly by Emro and Samsung SDS, Caidentia is a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform designed to help manufacturers automate and optimize procurement processes, from product design and sourcing to supplier management and purchasing.

Emro has gained traction in North America as US protectionist policies and reshoring efforts prompt global manufacturers to diversify and strengthen supply chains. Last year, the company signed contracts with three major local firms in the high-tech, electronics manufacturing services, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sectors.

One of Caidentia's key features is its AI-powered bill of materials management system, which helps manufacturers manage product specifications, component sourcing and cost structures in real time.

A global PC and server manufacturer has adopted the platform to monitor design changes, optimize component costs and improve quality verification during product development, according to Emro.

Traditionally managed through spreadsheets and manual processes, bill of materials data serves as the foundation for collaboration among engineering, procurement, production teams and suppliers. Emro said its AI similarity analysis technology helps companies track changes more accurately while enabling real-time data sharing across organizations.

The company argues that such capabilities are becoming increasingly important as manufacturers face shorter product development cycles, rising product complexity and growing exposure to supply chain disruptions.

At the Gartner conference, Emro showcased the manufacturer's use case, drawing attention from global companies seeking to improve procurement efficiency and supply chain visibility. The company said its booth ranked third among all exhibitors in visitor traffic at the US event.

Beyond supply chain visibility, Emro is also expanding AI-driven automation capabilities through agentic AI technology.

Its AI Workplace platform allows procurement managers to submit purchasing requests using natural language commands. AI agents can then autonomously generate purchase requests, prepare request-for-quotation documents, recommend suppliers and initiate purchase orders.

"Our goal is not simply to automate repetitive tasks but to enable AI agents to execute procurement workflows autonomously," an Emro official said. "By reducing manual intervention, companies can improve both operational efficiency and decision-making speed."

Users can also access supplier information, procurement histories and market intelligence through a chatbot interface without navigating multiple systems.

According to Gartner, the market for agentic AI-powered supply chain software is projected to reach $53 billion by 2030 as companies move beyond basic automation toward autonomous, AI-driven decision-making systems.

To capture that growth, Emro is expanding beyond North America into Europe, where it is currently conducting proof-of-concept projects with companies across the energy, manufacturing, automotive and high-tech sectors.

"We are seeing encouraging responses from potential customers in Europe as companies look to strengthen supply chain resilience and accelerate digital transformation," the official said. "We expect these projects to create new growth opportunities in the region."

The company is also strengthening cooperation with supply chain planning software provider o9 Solutions as it seeks to broaden its global sales pipeline.