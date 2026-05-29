Samsung moves first in HBM4E race as rival SK hynix prepares customer samples

Samsung Electronics said Friday it has begun supplying samples of the world's first 12-layer HBM4E chip to major customers, marking its latest push to gain ground in the AI memory market.

The launch comes just three months after Samsung began mass shipments of HBM4, as memory makers accelerate development of next-generation chips to serve growing demand from AI models and hyperscale data centers.

Samsung said the 12-layer HBM4E supports per-pin speeds of 14 to 16 gigabits per second, more than 20 percent faster than its HBM4 predecessor.

The chip delivers a bandwidth of 3.6 terabytes per second per stack, a level the tech giant said would improve computing performance for large language models and other advanced AI workloads.

The 12-layer HBM4E product comes with 48 gigabytes of memory, up more than 30 percent from the previous generation. Samsung said it plans to expand the lineup to include 32GB eight-layer and 64GB 16-layer versions, depending on customer demand and system requirements.

The new product uses Samsung’s 1c DRAM, its sixth-generation 10-nanometer-class DRAM process, and a 4-nanometer logic die produced through the company’s own foundry technology.

Samsung said the combination of advanced DRAM and logic process technologies helped improve production stability, yield and readiness for mass production.

The company also said it improved energy efficiency by 16 percent and thermal resistance characteristics by more than 14 percent compared with the previous generation, through low-power design and package optimization.

Samsung plans to begin mass supply of the product in line with customer schedules.

"Following the successful mass production of HBM4, Samsung has once again demonstrated its distinct technological edge with HBM4E," said Hwang Sang-joon, head of memory development at Samsung Electronics.

"Through our advanced manufacturing capabilities and preemptive infrastructure investments, we will continue to drive the growth of the global AI memory market."

The HBM4E market is expected to become more competitive, with crosstown rival SK hynix also preparing to send samples to customers, according to industry sources. The company had planned to start shipments in the second half of the year, though the timeline could move up if development remains on track.