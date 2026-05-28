Unification Minister Chung Dong-young will face a prosecution investigation over allegations that he leaked classified information related to North Korea's nuclear facilities.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said Thursday that it received the case from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on May 21 and assigned it. Chung is accused of violating laws governing the disclosure of official secrets.

During a parliamentary committee session on March 6, Chung said North Korea is operating another uranium enrichment facility in the northwestern region of Kusong, along with previously reported ones in Yongbyon and Kangson.

The government has previously officially identified Yongbyon and Kangson as the main locations hosting the North's uranium enrichment facilities, with Kusong being identified as a site for the first time.

At the time, the United States was reportedly said to have conveyed its concerns through South Korean diplomatic, security and intelligence agencies.

The unification ministry responded that Chung's remarks were based on comments by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency and reports and analyses released by research institutions, as well as media outlets.

The ministry said Thursday the prosecution's assignment of the case was merely a procedural step following the complaint and should not be interpreted as the formal launch of an investigation. (Yonhap)