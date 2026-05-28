Six Chinese nationals have been sentenced to life in prison by a Cambodian court over the torture and killing of a South Korean university student allegedly drawn into an online scam operation, according to local reports on Thursday.

Kampot Provincial Court handed the six men, who are aged between 30 and 54, life imprisonment after finding them guilty of murder involving torture and extreme cruelty, as well as aggravated fraud, The Associated Press and The Phnom Penh Post reported.

Cambodia does not have the death penalty, making life imprisonment the country's maximum sentence.

The six men were convicted after the court found sufficient evidence linking them to the crimes, reports said.

The victim, identified by his surname Park, was a 22-year-old college student whose body was found in Kampot province in August 2025.

Authorities said the student had been lured to Cambodia with a fraudulent job offer before being forced to work at an online scam center. He was later killed, with reports indicating his body bore signs of torture.

The case later shed light on cybercrime networks across Southeast Asia, where weak law enforcement and cross-border criminal activity have fueled the growth of large-scale scam compounds.