Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s legal team said Thursday it is considering seeking up to 30 billion won ($19.9 million) in damages from Kim Se-ui, head of controversial YouTube channel HoverLab, who was recently arrested on charges including spreading false information and fabricating evidence.

Speaking on a radio program, Kim Soo-hyun’s legal representative, attorney Ko Sang-rok, said the actor had initially filed a 12 billion won suit shortly after the allegations against him surfaced, but the estimated losses had since grown significantly.

“We are reviewing raising the amount of damages and adjusting the scope of defendants held responsible,” Ko said, adding that evidence now suggests losses amounting to around 30 billion won.

Kim Se-ui was arrested on Tuesday on allegations that he spread false claims that financial pressure from Kim Soo-hyun’s side contributed to the suicide in February last year of late actor Kim Sae-ron.

He had also repeatedly claimed through YouTube broadcasts and press conferences that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron for six years beginning when she was 15. Kim Soo-hyun is 12 years older than the late actor.

Police said evidence presented by Kim Se-ui as proof of Kim Soo-hyun's alleged relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor had been manipulated. Investigators believe he edited screenshots of past KakaoTalk conversations by changing the unidentified chat partner’s name to “Kim Soo-hyun” and altering parts of the content.

Police also suspect that generative artificial intelligence technology was used to create fabricated audio recordings that made it appear as though Kim Sae-ron had personally spoken about a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun.

The attorney Ko accused Kim Se-ui of exploiting sensational allegations involving celebrities for financial gain through YouTube, calling the case a “planned social crime” aimed at destroying the actor’s reputation and career.

This article was written with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.