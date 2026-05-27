The agency of South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun said Wednesday that “the truth is being confirmed through due legal process and a thorough investigation,” following the arrest of a YouTuber who led accusations that the actor dated the late Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.

In a statement released a day after the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Se-ui, head of HoverLab which runs the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, Gold Medalist said the ruling showed the allegations and evidence presented against Kim were false.

Kim Se-ui is facing allegations including defamation for spreading false claims on YouTube and other platforms that Kim Soo-hyun had a relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor. He is also accused of using artificial intelligence to manipulate Kim Sae-ron’s voice in content intended to defame the actor. The court, when allowing his arrest, cited concerns that he could destroy evidence or flee.

The dispute stems from online allegations following Kim Sae-ron’s death in February 2025. Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference in March last year acknowledging that he had previously dated Kim Sae-ron, but denied allegations that she had been a minor during the relationship.

At the time, the actor said, “I won’t ask you to trust me. I will prove it.”

On Wednesday, his agency said Kim Soo-hyun had spent the past year trying to keep that promise and thanked supporters who had continued to stand by him.

Kim Soo-hyun later filed criminal complaints against Kim Se-ui and members of Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family on charges including defamation through the spread of false information.