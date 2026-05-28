An Australian national has been booked by police for allegedly taking a bag from a beach on Jeju Island, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Jeju Seobu Police Station, the man in his 30s was caught after riding away on a bicycle with a Korean tourist’s bag at Gwakji Beach on April 15 and hiding the victim’s belongings.

Although the case was reported about an hour after the incident, police located the suspect within 20 minutes about 3 kilometers from the beach, based on his description and closed-circuit television footage.

The suspect initially denied taking the bag, but later admitted to it after being shown CCTV footage. The bag, which contained a wallet worth around 2 million won ($1,300) and other belongings, was recovered by police about four hours after the incident.

Even after admitting to taking the bag, the suspect reportedly continued to make false statements about where he had hidden it. Police reviewed CCTV footage from routes the suspect was believed to have taken and eventually found the bag in a parking lot.

Police applied a charge of embezzlement of lost articles, which applies when someone takes possession of another person’s lost or mislaid property without the owner’s consent.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, later uploaded a message of appreciation on the police station’s website, praising officers for their efforts to recover her belongings.

“Some people might have simply searched the nearby area and treated it as a minor case, so I had almost no hope of getting my belongings back and felt desperate,” she wrote. “Thanks to the police officers, it became an incident I can look back on without only painful memories.”