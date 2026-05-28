Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday that its HTWO Guangzhou plant, the group’s first overseas hydrogen fuel cell system production base, had been selected as a leading company in Guangzhou’s initiative to build China’s hydrogen industry ecosystem.

The Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology designated HTWO Guangzhou as a “leading enterprise in the hydrogen energy industrial chain” under the city’s broader strategy to foster new energy and energy storage industries.

Guangzhou is currently nurturing industrial leaders across 14 strategic sectors, including smart mobility, AI, semiconductors, aerospace and biotechnology.

Hyundai Motor Group said HTWO Guangzhou was recognized for its technological competitiveness and contributions to China’s hydrogen ecosystem. The company was the only foreign-invested firm among the 96 companies selected, highlighting Hyundai’s hydrogen technology capabilities and its expanding role in China’s clean energy transition.

The designation is expected to strengthen HTWO Guangzhou’s role in hydrogen supply chains, regional industrial ecosystems and core technology partnerships. The company will also receive various policy incentives and government support.

In addition, HTWO Guangzhou will be able to participate directly and indirectly in government discussions on hydrogen policy, industrial planning and major national projects. The company is also expected to benefit from state support for innovation-focused research and development and industry-academia cooperation.

China has been accelerating development in the hydrogen industry as part of its broader carbon neutrality and energy transition goals. In 2022, Beijing unveiled its first mid- to long-term hydrogen industry development plan for 2021-2035, positioning hydrogen as a key pillar of the country’s future energy system.

Against this backdrop, HTWO Guangzhou has emerged as a notable player in China’s hydrogen commercial vehicle market. The company sold more than 900 hydrogen commercial vehicles last year, ranking third overall in China and first among foreign companies.

“HTWO Guangzhou plans to expand cooperation with local governments and partners while participating in China’s upcoming hydrogen energy demonstration projects scheduled to launch later this year,” said Choi Doo-ha, general manager of HTWO Guangzhou.