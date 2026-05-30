The term hanbok, literally meaning "Korean clothing," emerged to distinguish it from clothing that entered Korea in the 19th century: "yangbok," meaning "western clothing."

Korea's traditional attire has been around for centuries, but is no longer considered everyday clothing. Instead, hanbok tends to be reserved for special occasions and ceremonies such as weddings, first birthdays, and lunar new year and Chuseok celebrations.

"Today's common perception of traditional hanbok is largely based on late Joseon-era clothing, with women's skirts worn up to the chest and short jeogori jackets. In early Joseon, hanbok for women featured waist-length skirts and longer jackets," said curator Lee Soo-hyun from the National Folk Museum of Korea.

"For men, the overall design did not change as dramatically compared to women's clothing, but it gradually evolved over time, with sleeves and other elements becoming wider in the late Joseon period," Lee added.

Hanbok continues to evolve today, particularly in ceremonial wear, with women’s hanbok becoming increasingly elaborate, dress-like and detail-oriented.

This change has become particularly noticeable since the pandemic, multiple hanbok designers said. Weddings and first-birthday celebrations have evolved into highly staged, experience-driven events that raise expectations around appearance and self-presentation.

“Previously, parents made decisions with practicality in mind, but now, the brides and grooms themselves decide, and what matters most is how special and memorable the day feels, pursuing the kind of extraordinary glamour associated with wedding dresses,” said Lee Ye-sim, designer of Orimi in Seoul, a family-run shop she inherited from her mother.

“This fashion-driven tendency is even more pronounced in doljanchi, or Korean first-birthday celebrations, where hanbok becomes the centerpiece of the event. Designs have become more extravagant and dress-like because they want to look striking in photographs,” she said.

The growing popularity of lavish hanbok designs in recent Korean dramas, including “Perfect Crown” and “My Royal Nemesis,” has also heightened younger consumers’ interest in contemporary hanbok styles.

Last year, the hanbok worn by former rhythmic gymnast and celebrity Son Yeon-jae at her son’s doljanchi went viral online, particularly for its “galrae chima,” a layered, dress-like skirt silhouette with multiple flowing panels that sway softly while walking, creating an elegant and luxurious effect.

The design has been a popular trend in ceremonial hanbok fashion over the past few years.

When it comes to women's hanbok, dangui is often worn for special occasions for formality and elegance. Dangui was worn by women at the Joseon court and the upper class for special rituals.

Another trending and elaborate style is the "geodeul chima," a traditional skirt styling technique once associated with royal court attire in which part of the skirt is lifted and layered to create a fuller, more dramatic silhouette.

The design has become increasingly popular for wedding photoshoots while preserving traditional patterns.

Many younger consumers once viewed hanbok as old-fashioned and gaudy, but designers say such stereotypes have gradually faded with the rise of contemporary hanbok styles that feature softer or pastel tones and more dress-like silhouettes.

Lee Sung-min, hanbok designer and CEO of Leesungmin Hanbok in Seoul, reinterprets contemporary hanbok through modern uses of colors, fabrics and accessories while maintaining traditional structures.

"Traditionally, women wore doturak daenggi, a decorative braided ribbon for the hair, but we reinterpret it today by layering it with veil-like elements using traditional hanbok materials," Lee said.

Doljanchi trends, however, tend to evolve particularly quickly, according to the designer.

"While muted and dress-like tones had been popular in recent years, more young mothers are now gravitating back toward elegant yet vivid traditional colors," she added.