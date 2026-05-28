South Korean figure skating star Cha Jun-hwan is set to take the lead in "Solo Leveling on Ice," a skating adaptation of the hit fantasy franchise "Solo Leveling."

Producer Live Arena said Cha will play Sung Jin-woo, the series' protagonist, who transforms from the world's weakest hunter into its strongest after an awakening.

The show, based on the globally successful web novel and webtoon, "Solo Leveling on Ice," premiered last year. The original webtoon series has drawn 14.3 billion views worldwide. A Netflix adaptation starring Byeon Woo-seok is also in development.

Live Arena said this year's production would place greater emphasis on narrative and performance, building on the elaborate skating sequences and stage effects.

The company added that Cha's expressive range and technical precision are expected to deepen the production's emotional impact.

"Solo Leveling on Ice" will run Aug. 7-17 at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul.