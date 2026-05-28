Three university students died after a car crashed into a parked bus in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, early Wednesday morning, police said.

A sedan driven by a man in his 20s collided with the bus at around 5:02 a.m., according to the Changwon Jungbu Police Station. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the car, who were friends of the driver, went into cardiac arrest and later died at a hospital.

The three victims were students at a local university. Police said the driver had borrowed his parents’ car for a trip.

Investigators found that the car skidded on the wet road before crashing into the bus, which was parked on the side of the road. Parking at the site is allowed only between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Police said, however, that the parked bus was unlikely to have been the direct cause of the accident.

Officers have sent blood samples from the deceased to the National Forensic Service to determine whether the driver had consumed alcohol. They are also questioning the bus driver to find out why the vehicle was parked there.