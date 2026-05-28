Samsung Securities, Samsung SDS and Samsung Card said Thursday they will jointly acquire a 4 percent stake in Dunamu, operator of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, to expand their digital asset businesses.

The three Samsung affiliates will acquire 1.39 million shares from Kakao affiliates in an all-cash deal worth 612.8 billion won ($446 million). Samsung Securities will take a 2 percent stake, while Samsung SDS and Samsung Card will each acquire 1 percent. The transaction is scheduled to close June 19.

The sellers include Kakao Investment, Kakao Ventures, the Kakao Youth Entrepreneurship Fund and the KIF–Kakao Woori Bank Technology Finance Investment Fund, which will fully exit their holdings in Dunamu through the block sale.

The Samsung affiliates said the investment is aimed at capturing growth opportunities in the expanding digital asset sector, including potential growth in won-based stablecoins and tokenized asset markets, which are expected to broaden the role of crypto exchanges.

Samsung Securities said it plans to strengthen cooperation with Dunamu in token securities issuance and distribution, as well as virtual asset-related services, while exploring new digital asset business opportunities.

Samsung SDS said it will combine its capabilities in IT, AI, cloud computing, security and data management with Dunamu’s blockchain expertise to enhance blockchain software competitiveness and expand digital finance infrastructure services.

Samsung Card said it plans to collaborate with Dunamu to develop a digital asset payment ecosystem, including possible crypto-based payment services on Samsung Financial Group’s Monimo platform if won-based stablecoins are introduced.

A Samsung official said the investment is intended to strengthen each affiliate’s competitiveness in digital finance and help secure leadership in the rapidly evolving digital asset market.

A Dunamu official welcomed the investment, saying the company plans to work with Samsung affiliates on blockchain-based financial products, payment infrastructure, distribution systems and AI-powered services.