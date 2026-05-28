Doosan Enerbility said Thursday it was selected as a strategic partner for a small modular reactor project led by Rolls-Royce SMR.

Following the selection, the company will undergo feasibility tests for key equipment such as nuclear reactors used in Rolls-Royce SMR projects in the UK and the Czech Republic.

Rolls-Royce SMR is a small modular reactor development firm with British aerospace and defense company Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC as its largest shareholder. It is currently developing a 470-megawatt SMR capable of supplying a stable base load of electricity for 60 years.

The partnership covers the Wylfa SMR project in the UK and the Temelin SMR project in the Czech Republic.

Rolls-Royce SMR signed a contract with British state-run nuclear institution GBE-N last April and began site-specific design for 3 reactors in Wylfa. It also signed a construction preparation contract with the Czech state-run energy company CEZ and is currently undergoing licensing and pre-planning.

“Our partnership with Rolls-Royce SMR will be a significant chance for Doosan Enerbility to expand its role in the global SMR supply chain,” said Kim Jong-doo, CEO of Doosan Enerbility Nuclear BG.

“With our expertise in nuclear plant manufacturing and technical capabilities, we will take an active part in Rolls-Royce’s SMR projects.”

Doosan Enerbility is boosting its production and manufacturing capacities. It recently pushed for the construction of an SMR-specialized plant in its Changwon headquarters and is adopting power metallurgy-hot isostatic pressing technologies to advance its SMR equipment manufacturing capabilities.