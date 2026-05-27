The Ministry of Justice said Wednesday it will allow Indonesian tour groups to enter Korea without a visa from Thursday until the end of December, as part of efforts to boost inbound tourism.

Under the new program, groups of three or more Indonesian tourists organized by designated travel agencies will be allowed to stay in Korea visa-free for up to 15 days.

The ministry said the measure was discussed at the National Tourism Strategy Meeting in February and finalized after consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Justice Ministry said it expected the program to lower entry barriers for Indonesian tourists and help support Korea’s accommodation, dining and retail sectors.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization, nearly 365,600 Indonesian tourists visited Korea in 2025, up 46 percent from about 250,000 in 2023.

The ministry said it would take steps to prevent abuse of the visa waiver by requiring tour groups to submit rosters in advance and screening applicants for past overstays or entry restrictions.

“We will continue to work closely with related ministries so that the visa waiver for Indonesian tour groups can lead to a real boost for Korea’s economy, support livelihoods and create a sound tourism environment for foreign visitors,” Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho said.