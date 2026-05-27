The Korea National Park Service is expanding its free safety gear rental service to all 20 mountainous national parks this month, with foreign visitors also eligible to use the program.

Foreign visitor-friendly guidelines will be introduced this year after 158 rentals by foreign visitors were recorded last year. The KNPS plans to provide English brochures and promotional materials at rental stations and expand overseas promotion through social media.

With the addition of eight new parks this year — Naejangsan, Gayasan, Juwangsan, Sobaeksan, Wolchulsan, Byeonsan, Taebaeksan and Geumjeongsan — the rental service is now available at 27 offices across the country. Rentals at Geumjeongsan will begin in mid-July.

The KNPS, affiliated with the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, said the service could help prevent accidents caused by a lack of proper equipment or preparation.

Nine types of safety gear are available free of charge, including trekking boots, trekking poles, backpacks, knee braces, first-aid kits, cushion pads, trail maps, crampons and heat packs.

All rented gear must be returned on the same day. Visitors must fill out an application form for the equipment and a consent form for the collection and use of their personal information.

The rental service was first introduced on a trial basis at Bukhansan National Park in 2021 and was later designated as a public safety service project by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 2024, covering six national parks, including Gyeryongsan and Palgongsan.

Rental stations typically run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., though operating hours vary by park. Details on available equipment at each park can be found on the KNPS website. (https://www.knps.or.kr/portal/main.do)