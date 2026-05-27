President Lee Jae Myung called for thorough preparations for South Korea’s first hosting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, saying the summit should serve as a showcase of the country’s cultural clout and global leadership.

Lee made the remarks while chairing a preparatory meeting on Wednesday in Busan for the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will run July 19-29.

The meeting, the largest international conference in the field of world heritage, marks the first time South Korea has hosted the event since joining the World Heritage Convention in 1988.

Lee underscored that “the hosting of the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will serve as an important opportunity to showcase South Korea’s advanced cultural capabilities and global leadership on the world stage.”

“Busan, which served as a wartime provisional capital during the Korean War and a gateway for international aid, is now emerging as a global maritime city,” he said.

“I believe Busan is the very best place to share with the world the Republic of Korea’s experience of success and its narrative of leap-forward growth,” Lee added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

He called for “meticulous and carefully coordinated preparations” to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

The meeting was attended by officials from relevant ministries, including the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Justice Ministry, as well as the Busan Metropolitan Government.

Lee also stressed the importance of ensuring “a safe and comfortable international conference,” saying thorough preparations were needed in transportation, accommodations, public safety and other areas so that delegates and experts from 196 territories would not face any inconvenience.

The president further stressed the need for a “one-team” approach among related ministries and agencies, calling for close communication and an on-site response system capable of swiftly handling any unexpected situations.

Lee also urged officials to ensure that hosting the committee meeting would help revitalize the regional economy.

“I hope we can carefully plan attractive cultural events and linked tourism programs in advance so that Busan and nearby areas will be bustling with foreign tourists during this opportunity,” Lee said.

“I ask that you devote every possible effort to the remaining preparations with a profound sense of responsibility, recognizing that the national prestige of the Republic of Korea is at stake in the hosting of this committee session,” he said.