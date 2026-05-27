Melon-shaped Celadon Bottle

Period - Goryeo Dynasty

Materials - Celadon

Category - flower vase

Dimensions - H. 22.6 cm, (mouth) D. 8.4 cm, (bottom) D. 7.4 cm

Designation - National Treasure

Widely celebrated for its translucent jade-green glaze and refined inlay decoration, Goryeo celadon first emerged between the late ninth and early 10th centuries before reaching its peak in the 12th century. Celadon wares from this golden age are distinguished by their innovative use of inlay techniques, in which white and red slips were embedded into the clay to create contrasting decorative motifs.

By the mid-13th century, however, the quality of Goryeo celadon began to decline amid prolonged warfare with the Mongols. The once-radiant jade tones gradually gave way to duller green and yellowish-brown surfaces. Yet this transformation ultimately contributed to the emergence of buncheong ware during the subsequent Joseon era (1392-1910), opening a new chapter in Korean ceramic history.

This celadon bottle is said to have been handed down from the tomb of King Injong, the 17th ruler of Goryeo (1122-1146). Exemplifying the finest qualities of 12th-century Goryeo celadon in both form and glaze, it remains an essential work for understanding the artistic achievements of the period.