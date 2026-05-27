A woman in her 50s was fined 10 million won ($6,650) for stalking a former boyfriend she had dated 30 years earlier by repeatedly calling him and sending him a gift, according to a local court.

The Chuncheon District Court in Gangwon Province said Saturday that the defendant was found guilty of violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking.

Prosecutors said the defendant first contacted the victim in June 2024, sending him a bottle of perfume as a gift.

The victim had explicitly told the defendant not to call him anymore, but she nevertheless called his office 13 times.

The court initially issued a summary order imposing a fine, which the defendant challenged by requesting a formal trial. During the trial in May 2025, the defendant called the victim a further seven times.

In court, the defendant argued that she had contacted the victim to discuss a possible settlement or withdrawal of the complaint and insisted that her actions could be justified.

The court rejected her argument.

“The victim appears to have suffered considerable psychological distress and asked for severe punishment,” the court said.

The judge also pointed to the defendant’s poor courtroom attitude and her failure to comply with courtroom proceedings during the trial.