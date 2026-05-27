AI-driven rally pushes all three global memory chipmakers above trillion-dollar mark

SK hynix joined the $1 trillion market capitalization club on Wednesday, meaning the world’s three largest memory chipmakers are now all valued at more than $1 trillion amid the artificial intelligence-driven semiconductor rally.

As of early trading, SK hynix shares were up 9.94 percent, or 204,000 won ($135.7), at 2.26 million won. The stock opened 11.06 percent higher at 2.279 million won, its intraday high during the morning session.

At that level, SK hynix’s market capitalization reached about 1,600 trillion won ($1.06 trillion), lifting the company to 12th place globally by market value.

The milestone means Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron Technology are now all valued above $1 trillion following a sectorwide surge fueled by AI infrastructure spending.

The rally accelerated after Micron shares jumped 19.29 percent overnight, pushing the US memory chipmaker’s valuation past the $1 trillion mark after UBS sharply raised its target price.

UBS said Micron was evolving from a cyclical semiconductor company into a structurally higher-margin business, reflecting broader changes across the memory industry.

Analysts said the sector, once dominated by boom-and-bust cycles driven by supply-demand imbalances, is undergoing a structural shift as AI demand tightens supply and encourages more long-term supply agreements spanning three to five years.

Samsung Electronics became the first Korean company to surpass a $1 trillion valuation on May 6.