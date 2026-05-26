Tajikistan called Tuesday for stronger international cooperation on water security, warning that climate change and rising global demand are deepening water-related challenges around the world.

Speaking at the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action: Water for Sustainable Development in Dushanbe, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said the gathering would help “strengthen cooperation and accelerate action” on one of the world’s most pressing issues.

“Water is an invaluable resource of life,” Rahmon said, calling for a “balanced, inclusive and results-oriented approach” to global water governance.

Rahmon said Tajikistan has sought to place water issues at the center of the international development agenda through a series of UN-backed initiatives.

He warned that billions of people still lacked access to safe drinking water and sanitation services, while nearly 4 billion people faced severe water shortages for at least one month each year.

Climate change, including droughts, floods and rapid glacier melt, is putting further pressure on already fragile water systems, he said.

Rahmon said global demand for drinking water is expected to rise by at least 25 percent by 2050, while food production will need to increase by 50 percent to meet the needs of a growing population.

Tajikistan also proposed creating a new “Dushanbe Water Framework” to strengthen international coordination on water issues beyond 2030.

The conference comes as Tajikistan prepares to host several global water events, including the UN Water Conference in 2028, which will conclude the International Decade for Action on Water.