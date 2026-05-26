Citizens shocked by sudden collapse middle of day

The midday collapse of an overpass that killed three people and injured three in Seoul on Tuesday has sent shock waves through the capital and disrupted transportation for thousands of residents.

“We have lived here for about four years and were always fond of that road,” said Kostis Daskalopoulos, 59. “It breaks our heart to see what happened today. ... We feel (it is) very tragic and send our deep condolences.”

Part of the overpass fell to the ground at about 2:32 p.m., and authorities closed the roads surrounding the accident site. Two men in their 60s and one in his 50s were killed in the collapse.

Authorities were manually controlling the traffic lights at the site to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Park Yang-soon, an 80-year-old who lives near the collapsed Seosomun overpass, told The Korea Herald that her children from overseas had notified her of the accident.

“I was shocked,” she said. “When I arrived, I saw that the roads here were blocked and shorter routes were blocked, so it was inconvenient to take a detour.”

“I suspect that the accident happened because the demolition of the building, which should have been torn down long ago, was delayed, causing the rebar to wear away due to exposure to sunlight and rain,” said a man surnamed Seok, who claimed to have been studying railways since 2009.

In the aftermath of the breakdown, train operations have been partially adjusted across several rail lines in South Korea.

“I came here to make an on-site reservation to go to Onyang Hot Springs,” said Miyako Aung, 44. “But I was told to take the subway since the Mugunghwa train was canceled.”

According to Korail, KTX trains were currently operating only up to Seoul Station and Yongsan Station with temporary stops added at all stations served by the high-speed trains. KTX services on the Gangneung and Jungang lines were traveling as far as Cheongnyangni Station.

From Seoul, Mugunghwa trains on the Gyeongbu Line were running only as far as Suwon and Cheonan stations, while services on the Honam Line were stopping at Seodaejeon Station, with the Janghang Line trains operating up to Cheonan Station.

The Gyeongui Line from Seoul Station to Susaek Station was closed.

Korail added that departure and arrival stations may be subject to further adjustments.

Jang Jun-hyuck, 35, expressed frustration over the lack of announcements regarding delays or cancellations of trains.

“My parents were on their way to Wonju (in Gangwon Province), so I came here to send them off,” he said. “But the reserved train did not show up on the information board for over 20 minutes, and we ended up asking the information desk about it. I was told to check the application, so I’m helping my mother with that.”

According to railway officials, compensation will be made depending on delays, while the passengers of fully stopped trains will automatically receive refunds.