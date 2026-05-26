Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin bowed his head before victims' families Tuesday, taking personal responsibility for a Starbucks Korea promotion that touched off nationwide anger over one of South Korea's most painful political tragedies.

"To the bereaved families of the May 18 Democratic Uprising, the family of activist Park Jong-chul, the citizens of Gwangju and the Korean public who suffered deep pain and disappointment because of this incident," Chung said at a press conference.

"As chairman of Shinsegae Group, I sincerely bow my head in apology and ask for your forgiveness."

This formal apology was the second, after an initial apology from Chung on May 19.

The new apology came after days of criticism over a May 18 Starbucks Korea promotion for its "Tank" tumbler collection, which used phrases evoking both the military tanks deployed during the Gwangju Democratic Uprising on May 18, 1980, and the authoritarian government's cover-up of the death of democracy activist Park Jong-chul.

“I will make no excuses,” Chung said. "Whatever the reason, wounding the hearts of the public is not a responsibility that can be taken lightly."

Chung asked the public not to direct anger toward frontline Starbucks workers, saying the responsibility lay with management. He pledged a broad overhaul of the company's internal systems and standards for social responsibility.

"We will start again from the beginning, creating meaningful change through actions rather than words."