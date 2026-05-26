The zombie spectacle "Colony" has drawn more than 2 million admissions following its release last week, data showed Tuesday, hitting the milestone at the fastest pace among films released this year.

The Korean film had recorded 2,018,644 accumulated admissions Monday, just five days following its release on Thursday, according to the data released by the Korean Film Council.

It maintained its No. 1 spot on the daily box office chart for a fifth straight day Monday with 517,011 admissions. The Hollywood film "Michael" came in second with 109,384 admissions, followed by the animated film "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" at 38,095.

"Colony" is the latest of director Yeon Sang-ho's zombie thrillers that include megahit "Train to Busan" (2016). It follows biotechnology professor Se-jeong (Jun Ji-hyun) and a group of survivors who fight to escape a building quarantined due to a virus outbreak.

The blockbuster also features Koo Kyo-hwan as a lone wolf researcher who controls zombies, and Ji Chang-wook and Kim Shin-rok as survivors battling the zombies, alongside Jun. (Yonhap)