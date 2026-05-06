'Colony' marks Jun Ji-hyun's return to the big screen after 11 years

"Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho's upcoming zombie thriller "Colony" has pre-sold to 124 territories ahead of its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, distributor Showbox said Wednesday.

The film, due in Korean theatres May 21, will roll out across North America, Asia and Europe, with openings lined up in Taiwan, Malaysia, France, Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand. A Japanese release is set for 2027.

Well Go USA is handling the North American rollout. The US theatrical release is set for August 28.

"Colony" is the latest from Yeon, whose 2016 hit helped put Korean genre fare on the global map.

It has been selected for the Midnight Screenings section at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 12-23. The slot, reserved for genre titles with crossover appeal, marks Yeon's fourth trip to the Croisette after "The King of Pigs" (2012), "Train to Busan" and "Peninsula" (2020).

The film traps survivors inside a sealed building as a fast-mutating virus tears through a biotech conference.

Cast includes Jun Ji-hyun — known internationally as Gianna Jun — in her first big-screen role since the 2015 period blockbuster "Assassination," alongside Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Chang-wook, Kim Shin-rok and Shin Hyun-been.