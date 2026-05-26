US President Donald Trump said Monday that peace negotiations with Iran are proceeding "nicely," while warning that if a peace deal is not reached, US attacks would resume on a scale "bigger and stronger than ever before."

Trump made the remarks on social media, stressing that an agreement with Iran will be a "great deal" or "no deal at all," as the United States and Iran are working to sign a framework that reports said would include extending their ceasefire for 60 days, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and continuing negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

"Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all -- Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before -- And nobody wants that!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His remarks came amid criticism from Democrats and some Republicans who have raised questions over the potential framework, which reports say would halt the fighting, but would not resolve Iran's nuclear quandary immediately.

Among the critics in Congress was Sen. Thom Tillis, who told CNN that a potential peace deal under negotiation "doesn't make sense" to him, and that any agreement with Iran is "doomed to fail" if it is not subject to congressional ratification.

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump rebuked the critics.

"I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven't even been negotiated yet, weak and ineffective people," he said. RINO is short for Republican in name only -- a term usually used to criticize moderate Republicans.

Axios reported Saturday that Washington and Tehran are getting close to an agreement that involves a 60-day ceasefire during which the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened, Iran would be allowed to sell oil and negotiations would proceed on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

During a speech marking Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump reiterated that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon as he paid respect to more than a dozen American troops who were killed during the US military operation against Iran.

"These incredible men and women gave their lives to ensure that the world's No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism will never have a nuclear weapon," he said. "They won't. They will never have a nuclear weapon."

In the first social media post, Trump called on Arab countries to join the Abraham Accords as he commented on Saturday's phone call with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

While responding to Arab nations' calls to end hostilities with Iran, Trump appears to be seeking an opportunity to push for the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

Mediated by the US during Trump's first term, the Abraham Accords are normalization pacts between Israel and Arab nations aimed at fostering peace and economic cooperation in the Middle East. The UAE and Bahrain are already among the signatories to the accords.

"The Abraham Accords have proven to be, for the Countries involved, a Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM, even during this time of Conflict and War, with the current Members never even suggesting leaving, or taking so much as even a pause," he said.

"The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years. It will be a Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World."

In the second Truth Social post, Trump said a deal with Iran will be a "great and meaningful" one as he took a swipe at Democrats and some Republicans who were critical of a potential peace framework with Iran.

"The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal," Trump said.

"It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don't do deals like that!" he added.

He was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a 2015 landmark nuclear deal with Iran that the US withdrew from in 2018 during the first Trump administration.

A major bone of contention is a US demand to hand over Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium that could be used to build nuclear bombs.

Trump said Monday the stockpiles will either be turned over to the US to be brought to the country and destroyed, or destroyed "in place" or at "another acceptable location" -- a remark that signaled his openness to disposing of the stockpiles inside Iran.

It remains uncertain when Washington and Tehran could finalize their peace framework.

On Saturday, Trump said a peace agreement with Iran has been "largely" negotiated, subject to "finalization," noting that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened as part of the deal. But he later said that he told his negotiators not to rush into a deal with Tehran.

Iran's top negotiators, including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the country's parliamentary speaker, arrived in Qatar for talks on ending the war with the US, according to The New York Times.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said that Washington and Tehran have reached agreements on many of the issues in their negotiations, but rejected the notion that an agreement was imminent. (Yonhap)