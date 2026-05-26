진행자: 홍유, Tannith

Samsung says Dua Lipa TV box image was authorized

기사요약: 삼성전자가 미국에서 판매된 TV 포장에 영국 팝스타 두아 리파의 사진을 무단 사용했다며 제기된 1,500만달러 규모 소송과 관련해, 콘텐츠 제공 파트너를 통해 사용 권한을 확인한 뒤 해당 이미지를 사용한 것이라 반박했다.

[1] Samsung Electronics on Tuesday denied claims that it used a photo of British pop star Dua Lipa without permission, saying the image had been cleared for use through a content partner before it appeared on TV packaging in the US.

be cleared for: ~에 대한 승인(허가)을 받다, 사용이 허가되다

[2] The statement came after Lipa’s representatives filed a lawsuit against Samsung on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California, accusing the company of copyright, trademark and publicity rights infringement. The suit seeks $15 million in damages.

infringement: 침해, (권리·법 등의) 위반

[3] The case centers on a photo of Lipa that appeared on the exterior of Samsung TV packaging. According to the complaint, the image was taken backstage at the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival, and Lipa’s side claims she owns the copyright to the photograph.

to center on: ~을 중심으로 하다, ~에 초점이 맞춰지다

[4] The complaint alleges that Samsung used the image as part of a commercial marketing campaign without her approval.

allege: 주장하다, 혐의를 제기하다

approval: 승인, 허가, 동의

[5] “Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the complaint stated. “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

prominently: 눈에 띄게, 두드러지게

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10736160

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638