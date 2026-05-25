Heavy rain forecast to hit South Korea on Tuesday is expected to ease drought concerns in many areas, where precipitation has remained far below average over the past six months.

But the rain is expected to bring strong winds and thunder, raising safety concerns as it comes less than a week after heavy rain hit southern regions.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, rain currently falling on Jeju Island is expected to expand nationwide from Monday night.

Total precipitation is forecast to reach 30 to 100 millimeters in the Seoul and Gyeonggi Province by Thursday, with as much as around 200 mm expected on Jeju Island and in southern coastal regions.

The rain is being brought by a low-pressure system carrying large amounts of moisture and heat from the South China Sea and the Bay of Bengal, with many parts of the country expected to see hourly rainfall exceeding 50 mm on Tuesday.

Strong winds, with instantaneous speeds of around 15 meters per second, are also expected in many areas nationwide, potentially triggering strong wind advisories in southern provinces.

The rain comes as South Korea has recorded only 77 percent of its average cumulative precipitation over the past six months, with some areas in the Greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province and Chungcheong Province facing fears of a possible drought.

But as the rainfall follows heavy rain concentrated along the southern coast last Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to be accompanied by gusts, the government held a meeting Monday for related agencies to prepare for heavy rain and strong winds.

The meeting, presided over by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, reviewed the readiness of related institutions and decided to strengthen inspections of drainage systems.

Special attention was given to southern regions where forests were damaged by large wildfires earlier this spring, as those areas are more vulnerable to landslides.

Authorities also heightened alerts over facilities where fatal accidents have previously occurred during heavy rain, such as underpasses and semi-basement homes, as well as outdoor signboards, after one was blown down by strong winds in January, killing a person.

“Following last week’s rainfall, heavy rain is forecast again across the country, so all related institutions must remain vigilant and respond thoroughly to the situation,” said Kim Gwang-yong, vice minister for disaster and safety management.

“We advise the public to closely monitor weather forecasts and disaster alert messages, and avoid dangerous areas such as landslide-prone zones, riversides and underground spaces.”