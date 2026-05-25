A cultural crossover that wove the percussive heartbeats of Korea and Africa into a single performance brought together the unifying theme of Africa Day 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Wednesday.

Directed by Seodo, the leader of Korean fusion group Seodo Band, the program traced an arc from awakening to communion, framing the evening as a meeting of two traditions rather than a side-by-side showcase.

The first half, "Awakening," opened with Kulekan, a Seoul-based troupe led by Burkina Faso-born choreographer Emmanuel Sanou, channeling the energy of African tradition through drumming and dance — all in a riot of color and movement.

Fatou Samba of K-pop girl group Blackswan — widely recognized as the first African-born idol in the Korean music industry — followed with a solo performance of "Me, Myself and I," her sharp delivery cutting against the lingering pulse of the drums.

The two acts then converged in "Rhythm of Liberation," layering the Senegalese Belgian artist's contemporary verse and movement over Kulekan's traditional grooves.

The second half of the program shifted into "Pann," built around the Korean concept of an open communal ground where different cultures can coexist.

A samulnori ensemble — the Korean percussion quartet of kkwaenggwari, jing, janggu and buk — entered from the side of the stage in colorful saekdong sashes for "binari," a ritual traditionally performed to wish for prosperity and a safe path ahead.

Whirling sangmo hat ribbons, the sharp clang of metal and the deeper boom of the drums opened a communal ground that Kulekan's African percussionists then stepped into with drums and vocals.

The two ensembles shared the stage for a joint jam in which Korean and African rhythms pushed, pulled and answered each other like a percussive conversation.

The strains of "Arirang," a centuries-old Korean folk song that is often thought of as the nation's unofficial anthem, rose through the exchange, and dazzling sangmo spins from the samulnori players gave way to a high-energy collective dance, dissolving the tension between the two musical languages into something closer to a single shared groove.

Seodo Band's lead then emerged in head-to-toe white — cropped top, wide flowing pants, a turbaned head wrap and cloth bindings at the arms and knees, a contemporary update on the white robes of Korean ritual tradition.

The night culminated as he led Kulekan and the samulnori ensemble into "Ganggangsullae," the Korean circle dance traditionally performed under a full moon, with performers descending into the audience and drawing in ambassadors and guests from some 20 African nations — completing what the program called a "great Pann of harmony."

Held May 20 at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu ahead of Africa Day on May 25, the gala was jointly hosted by The Korea Herald, the Korea-Africa Foundation, chaired by Kim Young-chae, the African Group of Ambassadors in Seoul, with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Drawing some 580 attendees — including senior government officials, business leaders and the foreign diplomatic corps — the event broke from its usual formal mold by centering the program on a fashion show and cultural performance, billed as an exchange between the two sides rather than a ceremonial showcase.