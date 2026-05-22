The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said that Seoul will take measures in a corresponding manner if claims of abuse by South Korean activists who were held by Israel are verified.

"The government is taking the testimony of our citizens regarding beatings by the Israeli military very seriously," Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry said that the "seriousness" with which Seoul is taking the claims has been conveyed to Israel, and that that it would "take corresponding measures" if claims are verified.

This came as two South Korean activists, who attempted to pass through Israeli forces' blockade in international waters to deliver everyday items to the Gaza Strip, recalled violence while in detention upon their return to Incheon Airport Friday morning.

Kim Ah-hyun and Kim Dong-hyeon were among some 430 activists whose flotillas were intercepted by Israeli forces, as they were put in detention facilities in Israel before their deportation.

This contradicted Cheong Wa Dae chief spokesperson Kang Yu-jung's remarks Thursday that Israeli authorities had "deported the two Korean nationals immediately without sending them through detention facilities.”