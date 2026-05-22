South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo met with US congressional and policy figures during a visit to Washington this week, discussing the bilateral alliance, the Korean Peninsula and regional security issues, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Friday.

According to the ministry, Park held talks with senior figures from the Hudson Institute, including President and CEO John Walters, on Monday, before meeting Rep. Young Kim on Wednesday.

During the meetings, Park explained that Seoul and Washington are closely coordinating on the swift implementation of the “joint fact sheet,” aiming to maximize mutual interests and prosperity. The fact sheet was adopted shortly after the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in October.

Park highlighted continued high-level exchanges between the allies, including a phone call between Lee and Trump held on May 17.

The vice minister stressed that South Korea has been steadily laying the groundwork for the allies' $350 billion strategic investment agreement through measures including the National Assembly's recent passage of a special law on investment in the US, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding for a Korea-US shipbuilding partnership initiative.

Park also called for continued support from the US Congress and policy community for bilateral security cooperation projects, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy, nuclear-powered submarines and shipbuilding cooperation.

Walters said many in Washington view deepened strategic cooperation with reliable allies such as South Korea as increasingly important amid rapidly changing global security conditions, according to the ministry.

He added that the Hudson Institute would support efforts to ensure the smooth implementation of the joint fact sheet and the expansion of future-oriented cooperation.

Rep. Kim also assessed that the Korea-US alliance has expanded beyond traditional security ties into the economic, technological and strategic sectors, while pledging close communication to support implementation of the agreement.

Park said bipartisan support from Congress and the broader US policy community has contributed significantly to the continued development of the alliance, adding that Seoul hopes for continued attention and cooperation as the allies deepen strategic coordination.

During his Washington visit, Park met senior US officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.

Speaking to Korean correspondents in Washington on Wednesday, Park said the biggest outcome of the trip was an agreement to hold a kickoff meeting to begin security consultations related to the joint fact sheet.

Hooker is expected to visit South Korea in the coming weeks to lead a US delegation for follow-up discussions, Park said.