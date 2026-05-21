Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung on Thursday said he will rule out using the South Korean operator of Starbucks in future government events, after the coffee chain came under fire for an inappropriate marketing campaign associated with a bloody military crackdown on a pro-democracy movement in 1980.

Yun made the remarks in a post uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, saying he expresses "deep regret" over the recent "ahistorical" action by Starbucks Korea on the anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju uprising earlier this week.

Operated by Shinsegae affiliate E-Mart, Starbucks Korea faced public backlash after it launched an online "Tank Day" promotion, offering a discount event for "Tank" tumbler sets, along with a controversial phrase, "Put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak!'"

The campaign drew criticism as the word "tank" evoked memories of the military deploying tanks to clamp down on pro-democracy protesters, while "tak" reminded people of student activist Park Jong-chol, who died in 1987 after being tortured.

"Democracy was built on top of the sacrifice and devotion of many citizens," Yun wrote. "Treating that history lightly or exploiting it as commercial material is an issue that can by no means be taken lightly."

The interior minister also said his ministry will refrain from using goods made by a company that takes the history of democracy lightly, while asking the public for their support in the move.

Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will investigate a case filed against Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin and Son Jung-hyun, former head of Starbucks Korea, over the marketing debacle.

On Wednesday, a civic group filed a complaint against the two figures over alleged insult and defamation stemming from the promotional event that revived painful memories of the bloody pro-democracy uprising.

The case, which had initially been filed at the Gangnam Police Station, was reallocated to the SMPA, raising expectations for a speedy investigation. (Yonhap)