Frieze House Seoul, Frieze's permanent exhibition venue in Seoul, will launch a new relay exhibition series to highlight the breadth of Korea's contemporary art scene.

The "Summer Sparks" exhibition program will run from May 28 through July 22, bringing together 15 Korean galleries across three consecutive rounds of exhibitions held throughout the venue’s five exhibition spaces at Frieze House Seoul.

The series unfolds through three chapters — "Summer Sparks I: Impulse," "Summer Sparks II: Ignite" and "Summer Sparks III: Flare" — with each round staged over two weeks and featuring simultaneous presentations by five galleries.

As Frieze’s permanent exhibition space in Seoul, Frieze House Seoul opened last year to host year-round exhibitions and events, particularly around Frieze Seoul each September.

Participating galleries include ThisWeekendRoom, Bhak, Baik Art, Lee & Bae and Foundry Seoul, alongside emerging and newly established galleries including drawingRoom, Kimreeaa Gallery, PS Center and Everyart.

The project is intended to reflect the diversity and creative energy of Korea’s contemporary art ecosystem while fostering dialogue between local and international art communities, according to Frieze House Seoul.

"Through this platform, we have a unique opportunity to champion galleries and artists across the full spectrum of the Korean art scene," Andy St. Louis, director of Frieze House Seoul, said in a statement.

The opening exhibition, "Summer Sparks I: Impulse," running from May 28 to June 10, will feature artists including Geum Min-jung, Lee Sung-jae, Hwang Do-you and Yeon Jin-young.

Admission to the exhibition series is free without reservation.