16-year-old finalist reflects on going from self-taught trainee in rural Japan to member of Hybe x Geffen’s next global girl group

A 16-year-old girl from a small town in Toyama, Japan, is preparing to step onto the global stage after beating odds of 14,000-to-1 through Hybe and Geffen Records’ audition program “World Scout: The Final Piece.”

Sakura Tobi, who was selected as the final member of the upcoming four-member girl group Saint Satine, is set to debut later this year alongside Emily, Lexie and Samara — trainees previously introduced through “The Debut: Dream Academy,” the audition program that produced global girl group Katseye.

Before joining Hybe x Geffen’s training camp, Sakura had never practiced dancing in front of a mirror or performed choreography with others. She taught herself singing and dancing before applying to the audition program after coming across an online recruitment notice.

Despite entering the competition with little formal training, Sakura quickly grew throughout the program, eventually winning the competition through what the agency described as her rapid development and growing stage presence.

Ahead of her debut, Sakura shared her thoughts on becoming the finalist of “World Scout: The Final Piece,” her experience on the show and her thoughts on her upcoming debut through a written Q&A released by Hybe x Geffen Records.

Q. How does it feel to have been selected as the “final piece” among 14,000 applicants?

It made me so happy that I could hardly believe my dream had come true. At the same time, I also felt that this wasn’t the end but rather the beginning. It made me even more determined not to settle here and to work even harder moving forward to show better sides of myself.

Q. What motivated you to apply for “World Scout: The Final Piece?”

I enjoyed watching famous audition programs such as the Japanese version of “Produce 101” since I was young. Although I had very little professional training experience, I slowly nurtured my dream while performing on small local stages. Then one day, I happened to see the audition announcement online and applied without hesitation.

Q. In what area do you think you grew the most during the program?

Maintaining a competitive relationship with friends who shared the same dream wasn’t easy during the program. But through that process, I learned how to respect one another and grow together. I also improved tremendously as a performer. Before joining the audition program, I had never properly practiced in front of a mirror, matched choreography with others or performed in front of cameras, so everything was a completely new experience for me.

Q. What was the most memorable moment during the audition process?

The final performance of “Party b4 the Party” at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles with Emily, Lexie and Samara remains the most memorable. Since it was the final stage that concluded the audition, I’ll never forget it. Preparing for the midterm evaluation was also meaningful. Until then, the training process had felt like a battle against myself, but the midterm evaluation was different because it was a mission where we had to be evaluated as a team. While trying to support one another and show better performances together, I learned how to collaborate.

Q. What impressed you most about training under Hybe x Geffen?

I was truly grateful just to be able to train in such a professional environment. World-class coaches observed and guided us very closely. Rather than simply helping improve my skills, they carefully looked at my individuality, strengths and areas I needed to improve. Their advice to "find ways to express yourself that highlight your own charm" really helped me. I realized that it’s not only important to do well, but also important to show who you are.

Q. How are you building teamwork with Emily, Lexie and Samara?

We talk a lot while teaching each other our languages. We also recommend products or snacks from our respective countries. I think those little conversations help us build teamwork. After I was selected as the final member, the members told me, "We finally found our final piece," and "We’re so happy you joined us." That made me really happy and made it feel real that I had become part of the team.

Q. Who are your role models?

My role model is Le Sserafim. After watching their performance of "Fearless," I became convinced that I seriously wanted to pursue this path. I really admire their hardworking attitude and professionalism. Another role model is Katseye. During "World Scout: The Final Piece," I attended one of Katseye’s performances and was amazed by their skills and energy on stage. I hope Saint Satine can also become a globally loved group like Katseye.

Q. What goals do you hope to achieve?

I hope Saint Satine will be remembered as a group that delivers positive energy. I want many people to gain strength by watching us. I’m especially looking forward to performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, performing in my hometown in Japan and appearing on Korean music shows, which are considered the home of K-pop. I can’t wait to meet Saint Satine’s fans all around the world.

Q. Lastly, do you have any messages for your fans?

I sincerely thank everyone who has watched over and supported me. I’ll show even more diverse sides of myself moving forward. Please continue to warmly support my growth as a member of Saint Satine.

(This interview from a press release issued by Hybe x Geffen was translated into English using AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff. — Ed.)