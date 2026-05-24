7-Eleven stores across Japan will introduce dedicated sections for Korean cosmetics this September, eBay Japan said Thursday.

According to eBay Japan, its online marketplace Qoo10 Japan has agreed with 7-Eleven Japan to launch “Qoo10 Pick,” a K-beauty section featuring Korean cosmetics popular on Qoo10 Japan.

Qoo10 Japan has been conducting test sales at selected 7-Eleven stores across Japan since September last year, offering 24 products from eight brands. Based on the results of the yearlong trial, the company plans to expand the project nationwide.

The products sold at Qoo10 Pick will include items from Korean brands such as Skin&Lab, Growus, 23 Years Old, Parnell, AOU, Centellian24, Skin1004 and Tiptoe.

Kim Su-a, head of eBay Japan’s Korea sales division, said the company pushed for the convenience store launch as more consumers in Japan want to experience a wider range of K-beauty products in person.

Japan has more than 21,000 7-Eleven stores, making it the brand’s largest market worldwide. It is also Japan’s largest convenience store chain by store count and sales.