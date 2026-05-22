Everland Rose Festival

Everland's Rose Festival opened Friday at the amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, with 3 million roses across 720 varieties in bloom through June 21.

This year's theme reimagines the Rose Garden as a European-style hotel garden. Guests pass through a hotel gate at the entrance and follow a path that ends at the Rose Castle, decorated with vintage luggage and drawings by artist Daria Song.

A 3-meter chandelier anchors the central Purple Rose Zone, glowing alongside garden lighting after dark. At the Rose Lab, visitors can sample four scents from EverRose, the in-house variety Everland has been developing since 2013.

A four-piece jazz band performs daily near the Rose Castle. Italian restaurant Cucina Mario is serving rose-themed dishes for the run, including a beef pizza shaped like a blooming rose and an apple-slice rose ade.

Hwaseong Boating Festival

The Hwaseong Boating Festival held at Jeongok Port in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, runs through May 25.

The four-day event puts visitors on the water through sailing yachts, powerboats, a pirate ship, sea fishing trips and a marine cable car. A package called Cheonhae Yuramdan combines a boat ride with the cable car linking Jeongok Port and Jebudo.

On land, citizen dance teams compete in a parade. Children get a large beach playground, bubble dance party and chalk-art zone, while traditional tidal-flat fishing demonstrations run alongside marine plogging walks.

Each night closes with a themed concert including an EDM party and an OST concert with the Hwaseong City Arts Group. Fireworks light the harbor. Admission is free, though some programs carry a fee.

Asan Oeam Folk Village Night Festival

The Asan Oeam Folk Village Night Festival opens May 29 in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, running through May 31.

The three-night program turns one of Korea's best-preserved Joseon-era villages into an after-dark stage. Oeam, a designated national folk cultural heritage site, retains its stone walls, thatched-roof cottages and traditional hanok.

Programming spans nine themes. Lanterns and media art projections light the stone-wall paths, while costumed guides lead moonlight strolls and a game challenging visitors to find the Joseon-era scholar Yi Gan.

Performances include a re-enactment of a traditional wedding and a dance piece on Yi Gan's life. Visitors can try folk games, attend a quiz night at the village seodang, sample street food at outdoor taverns and book an overnight stay in a hanok.

Admission is free.

Car-Free Jamsu Bridge Festival

The Car-Free Jamsu Bridge Festival continues every Sunday through June 14, taking over the lower deck of the Banpo Bridge with food, music and walkable lanes where cars usually run.

Now in its fifth year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government event has drawn a total of more than 5.3 million visitors since 2022. The bridge and the surrounding Banpo Hangang Park host six standing zones, including a moonlight playground with inflatable slides, a global food court, an artisan market and a gallery of LED photo spots.

Each week brings a different headliner. Remaining dates include a giant acoustic guitar flash mob with singer-songwriter Bumjin this Sunday, an outdoor cinema night on May 31 and a Seoul Beach setup on June 7.

The festival closes on June 14 with a sunset yoga session led by an instructor from the Indian Embassy. Admission is free, though some programs carry a fee.

Ulsan Rose Festival

The 18th Ulsan Grand Park Rose Festival runs through May 25 at the rose garden inside Ulsan Grand Park, with about 3 million roses in bloom across what organizers call the country's largest rose garden.

Opening day features a parade, lighting ceremony, fireworks and an opening performance. Concerts, including the Rose Valley Concert and Love Music Concert, run through the week, alongside experience booths, food trucks and a Rose Square installation. Evening lighting gives the garden a different feel after dark.

Admission to the rose garden, which includes zoo access, is 2,000 won for adults, 1,000 won for teens and 500 won for children.