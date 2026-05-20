A man in his 50s who was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a female TikToker in her 20s has died while in custody, legal sources said Wednesday.

According to legal sources, the man was found after an apparent suicide attempt at Anyang Prison at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. He had been detained on charges including murder, abandoning a body and special obstruction of official duties.

He was taken to a hospital but died at around 3 a.m.

The defendant was indicted on charges of killing the victim in Incheon on Sept. 11 and abandoning her body on a mountain in Muju-gun, North Jeolla Province.

Investigators found that the man had approached the victim in May last year to propose a business partnership and investment, telling her he knew the TikTok market well and could help her gain followers. He later committed the crime after the two became embroiled in disputes over the channel's operation.

The defendant initially denied the charges, claiming he had no intent to kill, but admitted to all allegations during the final hearing of his trial.

The court sentenced him to 40 years in prison. Both prosecutors and the defendant appealed the ruling, and the first hearing in the appellate trial had been scheduled for Thursday.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.