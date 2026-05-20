Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two Android XR-based AI glasses developed with Google at the Google I/O 2026 conference in Mountain View, California, ahead of their official launch this year.

The companies revealed the actual designs of the devices for the first time following Samsung’s earlier partnership announcements with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Samsung said the AI glasses combine its hardware technology with Google’s AI services and the fashion-oriented designs of its eyewear partners to create lightweight smart glasses designed for everyday use.

The devices are intended to serve as AI companion devices that allow users to access AI services without taking out their smartphones. While the glasses do not feature displays, they are equipped with speakers, cameras and microphones that can assess users’ surroundings in real time.

Samsung plans to release the products in two versions: audio glasses that provide voice-based AI assistance and display glasses that project information directly in front of users’ eyes.

The glasses integrate with Google’s AI assistant Gemini on users’ smartphones, enabling voice-based navigation, nearby restaurant recommendations and even drink ordering.

Other features include real-time voice translation that reflects the speaker’s tone, live text translation, AI-generated summaries of smartphone notifications, voice-controlled calendar scheduling and instant photo capture through built-in cameras.

Kim Jung-hyun, vice president of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division, said the AI glasses mark an important step in expanding the company’s AI ecosystem.

“Based on Samsung’s mobile leadership and collaboration with partners, we will focus on expanding the Galaxy ecosystem experience and delivering more meaningful user experiences,” Kim said.