South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group plans to deploy more than 25,000 Atlas humanoid robots developed by its US robotics subsidiary Boston Dynamics across its vehicle manufacturing operations, with plans to manufacture key robot components in the US.

The group unveiled the plan at an investor relations session hosted by JPMorgan Chase on Monday (local time). The event, held in Boston, brought officials from six affiliates, including Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai AutoEver and Boston Dynamics.

Among those attending were Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon, Hyundai Motor Vice President Kim Heung-soo and Boston Dynamics interim CEO Amanda McMaster.

The group said it plans to initially deploy more than 25,000 Atlas robots at Hyundai and Kia manufacturing plants before expanding to external sales.

The deployment would take up roughly 83 percent of the 30,000 robots Hyundai aims to produce each year by 2028.

While no detailed timeline was shared at the investor session, Kia CEO Song Ho-sung revealed at a separate overseas roadshow the same day that Atlas will first be deployed at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia in 2028, with Kia's Georgia plant following in 2029.

The company also announced plans to set up a US production facility for actuators, key components that function as the “muscles” of humanoid robots and account for roughly 60 percent of their material costs. The facility, to be operated by Hyundai Mobis, will have an annual production capacity of 350,000 units starting in 2028.

Industry officials estimate that each Atlas robot will require more than 10 actuators.

According to industry estimates, Atlas production costs sit at roughly $130,000 to 140,000 per unit during the early mass-production stage. Costs are expected to fall to around $30,000 once cumulative production exceeds 50,000 units. By securing early demand from Hyundai and Kia factories, the group appears to aim to produce humanoid robots at large enough volumes to bring costs down fast.

Meanwhile, market observers speculated that the group may be stepping up preparations for a potential initial public offering of Boston Dynamics.

However, Kia CEO Song played down such speculation during a recent overseas roadshow, saying the company has not yet decided on the timing of an IPO or whether to pursue external fundraising.